Florida REALTORS® Tech Helpline Adds New Associations

Florida REALTORS® Tech Helpline announced the addition of five REALTOR® Associations, including Missouri REALTORS® and Iowa Association of REALTORS®. The continued expansion gives new access to more than 26,000 members located in three Midwestern states and Connecticut and now is available to nearly 667,000 real estate professionals across North America.

The addition of the Missouri REALTORS® provides its 24,000 members free, unlimited access to the wide range of support services that Tech Helpline provides.

“Tech Helpline doesn’t cost an agent an extra dime because it’s a member benefit. In fact, it is often the favorite benefit offered to association members,” said Margy Grant, Florida REALTORS® CEO.

Tech Helpline also announced new support for some 8,000 members of the Iowa Association of REALTORS®, 440 members of the Northwoods Association of REALTORS® based in Woodruff, Wisconsin, and 1,400 members of Mid-State Association of REALTORS®, headquartered in Plainville, Connecticut.

In January, Tech Helpline also started serving the newly formed Tri-County Suburban REALTORS® outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tri-County Suburban was created with the recent merger of the Suburban West REALTORS® Association and the Montgomery County Association of REALTORS® and now serves 8,800 members. Both associations independently were offering Tech Helpline before the merger, and members will continue to receive access.

Owned and operated by Florida REALTORS®, agents and brokers receive unlimited support from Tech Helpline’s Orlando, Florida-based technology advisors, who have 300-plus years of combined IT experience. Uniquely knowledgeable about real estate agent technical needs, Tech Helpline offers support in both English and Spanish. Tech Helpline helps solve a range of software and hardware issues agents incur daily, from setting up a wireless printer or Bluetooth headphones, fixing Wi-Fi connection issues, recovering files from computer crashes, removing viruses and adware, and more.

According to Grant, Tech Helpline’s popularity skyrocketed last year as agents working from home sought help setting up technology in their remote offices.

“We helped more real estate agents throughout the nation solve more home-based technical challenges than ever before,” Grant noted.

Dubbed the “Genius Bar” for real estate as analysts are known for both their technical skills and friendly approach to working with agents, Tech Helpline offers phone, chat and email support. Agents are not limited to a number of calls—or questions —they may ask a Tech Helpline analyst.

“One of the biggest benefits in using Tech Helpline is how they make every agent feel welcomed,” said Cheryl Lambert, 2021 Florida REALTORS® president. “Because Tech Helpline analysts work with REALTORS® every day, they understand their business and how extra busy they are. They take the fear out of calling tech support. Agents and brokers know they can get their tech questions answered and problems solved by the best team in the business.”

Source: www.techhelpline.com.

