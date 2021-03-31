MooveGuru Announced Executive Appointments

MooveGuru recently announced that they appointed industry veterans Kathleen Austin Kuhn and Frank Chimento to the executive leadership team.

Kathleen Austin Kuhn joins MooveGuru from her previous position as the brand president of HouseMaster Home Inspection. HouseMaster sold to Neighborly Brands in 2020. Kuhn brings 35 years of experience in the home inspection category of real estate and will be leading up MooveGuru’s strategy for home inspection.

Assuming the role of executive vice president, Kuhn said “MooveGuru is growing quickly and shaping up to make a significant difference in delivering concierge services that eliminate the difficult challenges that consumers face when moving. Our journey is to solve the consumer problem and become an invaluable resource to our partners.”

Frank Chimento was appointed as the executive vice president of Sales and Business Development. Chimento most recently held a similar role at Elm Street Technology (Elevate) and has served in various executive roles in the real estate industry throughout his 20-plus year career. Chimento’s relationship with MooveGuru CEO Scott Oakley began when the two worked together at Connecting Neighbors, AllConnect and Lone Wolf Technologies.

“Scott was one of the first people that I met in the real estate industry and we have had great success building companies in the past. It is great to be working with Scott again and the rest of the MooveGuru team on the rapid growth of the company and solving the industry’s most pressing business challenges,” said Chimento.

Chimento will be managing the 15 people who work in the sales and business development teams and is currently recruiting three additional salespeople to the brokerage sales team. Chimento’s first hire was industry veteran and former VP at realtor.com®, Mike Martella, as director of Sales.

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.