4 Strategies How to Coach Your Agents to Drive More Listings

Every top sales agent has an effective strategy for generating and closing more leads into income! Help your agents increase their production with my immediate action items that will create amazing results, fast!



Today, more than ever, your agents need help procuring more listing clients. You can personally coach them to increase their success at both generating leads and converting them into appointments and, ultimately, listings and sales—fast! Agents need a better strategy to compete in today’s highly competitive real estate environment. You can provide them with all kinds of great marketing and technology tools, but they need to have an effective strategy to actually close more business into income. When you coach your agents with these four proven strategies, they will literally create more successful results, and you will have made a major impact on their lives… everyone wins!

Here are four proven and value-added strategies that will help your agents create more opportunities that will result in more listings, sales and income for both of you:

Hold weekly coaching sessions on ways to generate listings. Most managers think our agents should know what to do and how to do it. The truth is, there are so many ways to do this business that your guidance to help them narrow down the two or three best methods to generate listings will help them create a plan for how they are going to list more. Help them identify whether they are going to call their sphere and past clients, call expireds (and they’re out there in some markets), call FSBOs, farm hot neighborhoods where they recently had a sale, or generate business from social media and video. Help them create a plan that specifically focuses their daily action on that will create potential leads and actual appointments.

Help agents set monthly goals for listings and sales. Your agents need to relentlessly focus on setting appointments every week. Ask them how many listing appointments they need to go on to hit their income goals. They need to have a weekly goal for listing appointments. It starts with asking “How many calls per day do I need to make that I can, effectively with a great strategy, turn into appointments?” After appointments, they are now one step closer to getting a listing agreement signed.

Create and drive success with accountability and recognition: Ask them this question consistently and help them overcome their fear of executing the actions that will create the desired results….more leads and more appointments. Tell them how awesome they are and build the confidence they need to do more! Coaching is not making people great; it is bringing out the greatness they already have inside but didn’t realize! Share the successes and big wins of the other agents that used the strategies you taught them and how successful they were. Others will want to get the same result and will see that the material you are coaching them on works and gets results.

Increase their sales skills to convert more appointments: Hold weekly coaching sessions where you can ask them, “What are your challenges?” or “What objections are you facing in getting listings?”, “What are the issues you are facing when you talk to people about selling?” Right here is the point where you, their awesome sales manager or broker, can close the learning skills gap and give them the words with an effective and proven script. Teach them what to say and how to say it to help them get the appointment or secure the listing! Giving them talking points and a better strategy will help them compete at a higher level, which will radically differentiate them from other agents in your market and they will win!

By increasing your agent’s daily and weekly focus on listings, and setting weekly goals for appointments, you are putting them on the roadmap of success to listing more homes immediately. Reminding them every week of their “weekly listing appointment goal” will be the piece of accountability they need to refocus them to make their calls and create new, future business. Holding group coaching sessions to help them increase their sales conversion skills will not only increase their closing rate but will also create the teambuilding and group accountability that will share the energy and success of the group—and success is contagious!

