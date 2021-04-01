Crye-Leike Real Estate Services Partners With Zavvie

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services recently launched a zavvie-powered iBuyer and buy-before-you-sell program. Crye-Leike Listing Advantage delivers “the most choices to sell” for local homeowners throughout Crye-Leike markets, according to the company..

Crye-Leike Listing Advantage allows agents to offer local homeowners the newest selling choices, such as an instant all-cash offers from iBuyers and a buy-before-you-sell choice from bridge providers.

“All a homeowner has to do to receive multiple offers on their home is push a button,” said Crye-Leike Owner and Chief Executive Officer Harold Crye. “We’re providing homeowners with two things they tell us they want: to see all the choices to sell, and a trusted agent to walk them through all of their options.”

Powered by zavvie, Crye-Leike Listing Advantage gives sellers the ability to compare three different sales paths. Homeowners can select an all-cash instant offer from an iBuyer, requiring properties in good condition within a targeted price range. Homeowners also can choose a modern bridge program, allowing them to buy their next home before selling their current one and giving them more control over the moving timeline. Crye-Leike agents also can help homeowners sell on the open market.

“Crye-Leike is raising the bar in providing the newest opportunities for homeowners to sell their home and still get the expertise of an agent,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “By providing all options available to sell a home, Crye-Leike is empowering their agents to deliver not only the most choices to sellers, but also provide the highest level of service to their clients.”

“Every market needs more homes listed for sale,” added Hornung. “Crye-Leike Listing Advantage can help unlock inventory as it helps many homeowners who are stuck. Our bridge program, which allows buying your new home before selling your current one, overcomes an obstacle that’s keeping many homeowners on the sideline, turning them into sellers.”

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com.