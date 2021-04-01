Residential Real Estate Council Announces Broker Solutions

The Residential Real Estate Council recently announced Broker Solutions: a service for independent broker/owners. Broker Solutions came from the idea that independent broker/owners should have access to the same enterprise-level tools and resources as major franchises and corporations. The council worked with an advisory board comprised of well-respected independent brokers from around the country, to identify and develop key partnerships, resources, and services designed to provide independent broker/owners with a platform that allows them to compete.

Broker solutions has one thing in mind: creating a competitive advantage specifically for independent broker/owners to compete in this market and the market of the future.

“We developed this program specifically for independent brokers. I am positive they and their agents will benefit greatly from it,” said Ron Phipps, broker/owner of Phipps Realty, Inc in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and a member of the Broker Solutions Advisory Board.

From educational and professional development to talent recruitment, marketing, and more, Broker Solutions provides the resources needed to succeed independently.

Starting April 8, 2021, Broker Solutions will launch its educational program: Agent PLAN, which is intended to help agents in different independent brokerages hit the ground running on their personal and professional real estate goals. This 12-week journey of achievement and networking accompanies each agent with a dedicated virtual coach to help them reach their full potential.

Broker Solutions has experts standing by to help in the areas of human resources, the company said, stating “Our expert consultants are available to help create custom solutions while fostering a relationship with every owner in moving their business forward.”

“I am excited to see this program launch as it provides resources needed to succeed

independently!” said Alex Milshteyn, 2021 RRC president.

For more information, please visit www.crs.com/broker-solutions.