eXp World Holdings Partners With ‘Undercover Billionaire’

eXp World Holdings, Inc., the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, recently announced it has tapped Grant Cardone to build dynamic content for its sales training to agents and members of its digital platform. Cardone’s content will complement eXp’s more than 50 hours of live virtual training every week to its agents.

eXp has engaged Cardone Training Technologies, Inc. and its CEO, Grant Cardone, a New York Times best-selling author, star in Discovery Channel’s “Undercover Billionaire” reality show, recognized industry sales training expert, social media influencer and motivational speaker, to develop education and training programs for use across all eXp brands. eXp Realty agents will also have access to Cardone University® assets. Cardone will headline at eXp events, including the 2021 eXp Shareholders Summit and 2021 EXPCON, which are open to current and prospective agents and investors. Additional training opportunities are in development.

“At eXp Realty, we’re committed to investing in our network of over 50,000 agents with the best tools and resources to be successful,” said eXp World Holdings Founder, CEO and Chairman Glenn Sanford. “Having Grant as an extension of the eXp Realty agent development team along with the tools, challenges and mastermind opportunities that Grant and his organization has developed, we will be providing new ways for agents to ’10X’ their mindset and their overall businesses.”

“As soon as I met Glenn and saw the growth of his company, I knew I wanted to be part of eXp in some way,” said Cardone. “Getting a chance to share my 10X Movement with real estate agents that are some of the most driven I have ever seen is what motivates me the most.”

