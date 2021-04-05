Iron Valley to Open Second Franchise in Maryland

Iron Valley Real Estate recently signed a franchise agreement for a new office located in Ocean City, Maryland. The office, which will be Iron Valley’s 27th, is scheduled to open July 4, 2021 and will be located at 12720 Ocean Gateway, Unit 3, Ocean City, MD. It’s their fifth signed agreement of 2021.

The new franchise office will expand Iron Valley’s presence in Maryland to two offices. Additional offices are located in Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia, Delaware and Alabama.

“Continued growth and expansion within the states we currently operate in is one of our biggest goals,” said chief operating officer Rob Cleapor. “We have had great success in similar markets like Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Ocean City is a natural fit for us. It’s a very strong market, and we are excited to be

a part of it.”

For more information, please visit www.ironvalleyrealestate.com.