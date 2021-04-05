NAR to Host Third Annual Policy Forum

The third annual Policy Forum, hosted by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), will be held on Thurs., April 8 at 1 p.m. EST, highlighting new research that shows how reforms to credit modeling could help make the American Dream accessible to more people in this country.

Achieving homeownership largely depends on access to mortgage credit, and homeownership gaps in America may persist without new innovation to current models.

NAR has commissioned research that reviews three major types of alternative data that could be used to evaluate a consumer’s creditworthiness: credit proxies, banking data and non-financial personal data. The report’s authors, Vanessa G. Perry and Ann B. Schnare, will be on-hand Thursday to discuss their findings and outline how this research can be implemented by policymakers moving forward.



This webinar, moderated by award-winning real estate journalist Michele Lerner, will feature a Q&A presentation on the research by Perry and Schnare, followed by a panel of speakers discussing what others are doing to address and understand the racial homeownership gap and the broader environment related to access to credit, fair lending, and pandemic implications. A copy of Perry and Schnare’s full paper can be found by visiting this link.

To register for the event, click here.

