Realty ONE Group Reports Franchise Growth

Realty ONE Group was recently named one of real estate’s fastest-growing franchisors, according to its first quarter 2021 initiatives, sales and recruiting numbers. The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in real estate sold a record 86 franchises in 2020, despite the pandemic, and 25 offices already in the first three months of this year.

“We’re ONE of the most ambitious companies in the industry and we’re celebrating 16 years of sharing our COOLTURE, brand and unique business model with more and more people every day,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We build on each quarter of record growth by setting new goals and launching new programs and platforms to WOW our real estate professionals and franchise owners. It’s all about them and their success.”

The UNBrokerage also welcomed nearly 1,000 new real estate professionals to its more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. The company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur’s Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

