4 Iconic Architectural Styles for Your Lake Home

From early morning fishing and kayaking expeditions to lazy afternoons grilling by the water, there are endless memories to be made when you have your own retreat to escape to each summer. If you’re ready to find your ideal lake home, here are several stunning architectural styles that are sure to please.

Pacific Lodge

Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, the Pacific Lodge style perfectly captures the nostalgia of a cabin in the woods. Many of these homes, however, can be found on a much grander scale, such as Bill Gates’ famous Lake Washington residence. Exposed wood interiors and exteriors are a hallmark of these residences, which are often built from cedar and exude a perfect balance between rustic appeal and modern luxury.

Adirondack Style

Emerging on the opposite side of the country in the early 20th century, Adirondack architecture came to fame as wealthy families flocked to the lakes of the Adirondack region to build large summer compounds, often known as the Great Camps. Drawing on numerous influences, including the American craftsman and the Swiss chalet, these homes are most identifiable for their distinct use of unpeeled logs and bark found inside and out.

Content Square 1.

Modern Farmhouse

Of course, the modern farmhouse is as popular as any home style today and there’s perhaps no better place for one than a wooded, lakefront setting. Blending clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic with rustic details, such as exposed wood beams and natural stone floors, this beloved look works just as well for a summer getaway as a cozy winter retreat.

Shingle Style

While perhaps most often associated with the classic beach homes of the northeast, Shingle Style architecture is widely used for lakeside residences, as well. Noted for their iconic weathered look that shingles take on when exposed to the elements, these charming homes have an Old World elegance that will never go out of style.