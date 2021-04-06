4 Kitchen Features You Can Double Down On

Today’s gourmet kitchen often comes stocked with every imaginable amenity, from a stone pizza oven to a wine refrigerator. There are, however, a few kitchen features that you may need two of in order to ensure everything goes smoothly while preparing elaborate meals for the whole family. For those who take their cooking seriously, here are few such features that you can double down on in your kitchen.

Multiple Sinks

It’s become increasingly common to find two sinks in a well-appointed kitchen. A benefit of this is that one can be used for food prep, like washing vegetables or thawing meat, while the other is used for doing dishes. Any home chef who values cleanliness and organization is sure to appreciate having two sinks in their workspace.

Two Islands

It’s always fun when the whole family comes together to prepare a meal, but limited counterspace can be a problem. With two islands, you’ll ensure that there are never too many cooks in the kitchen by creating more than enough room for everyone to get involved. Furthermore, your kitchen will benefit from extra storage space, and what’s not to love about that?

Double Ovens

Oven space is a common concern when you need to cook two dishes at different temperatures. While one is used for the main dish, a second oven allows you to simultaneously prepare appetizers or desserts, while saving you time in the kitchen. Once you have a kitchen with two ovens, you’ll never go back.

Extra Dishwasher

Sometimes one dishwasher simply isn’t enough, particularly for large, busy families that regularly cook at home. If you’re looking for ways to add convenience to your kitchen, a second dishwasher may be the way to go. You can run two loads at once and will have plenty of space to store those dirty dishes after hosting a dinner party.