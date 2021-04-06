4 Tips to Make Your Kitchen More Eco-Friendly

Sustainability is a top priority for many of today’s luxury homeowners who want to minimize their impact on the environment without sacrificing comfort or convenience. The kitchen, in particular, is an important part of the home to consider when looking to make your home more eco-friendly, as the manner in which we store, prepare, and consume food significantly affects the planet. Here are a few quick tips to practice sustainability in your kitchen.

Energy-Efficient Appliances

You can start by looking at the appliances in your cooking space. These days, there are plenty of top-of-the-line dishwashers and refrigerators that can lower your energy consumption in the kitchen. Furthermore, an eco-friendly sink will reduce the amount of water used on a daily basis, which Mother Earth is sure to thank you for.

Grow an Herb Garden

An indoor herb garden is the perfect way to add some fresh flavors to each meal and, if that’s not reason enough to grow one, it can also lower your carbon footprint. After all, you’re eliminating all of the emissions required to transport herbs from a farm, to the grocery store, and ultimately your kitchen table.

Content Square 1.

Start Composting

If you’re still throwing away all of your fruit and veggie scraps, it’s time to start composting! Besides, your garden will certainly benefit from it. Composting is a great way to return nutrients to the soil and provide moisture, thereby decreasing the need for water and harsh chemicals that can harm the environment.

Reusable Products

Purchasing a few reusable kitchen products, like food storage bags and containers that you can bring to zero-waste stores, will go a long way when it comes to eliminating single-use plastic in your kitchen. Additionally, by investing in high-quality cookware that lasts for generations, you can reduce your impact on the environment, rather than having to replace each item every few years.