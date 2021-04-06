Protect Your Home With These 4 Pet Cleaning Products

Keep your house in tip-top shape while your furry friend is potty training and learning the rules of their new home.

Enzyme Spray

No matter how hard you work at potty training, your new pet will likely have some accidents. Having enzyme spray in your arsenal will not only help clean the spot, but will also reduce the urine smell completely.

Handheld Carpet Cleaner

To keep your carpets truly spic and span, consider purchasing a handheld carpet cleaner. These are invaluable for any pet mess, from accidents to muddy paw prints.

Pet-Safe Cleaning Supplies

Cleaning supplies may actually contain harmful chemicals or oils that could be dangerous for pets. Be sure your current cleaning supplies are safe for your furry friend.

Bite-Deterrent Spray

If your dog is prone to biting, use a pet-safe spray that is designed to taste and smell bitter. Your pet will likely move on to a more welcoming material—ideally their own chew toy.