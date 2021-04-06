Tackle the New Year Effortlessly With These Bullet Journal Tips

Follow these bullet-journaling tips to tackle the new year effortlessly.

Allow Your Creative Juices to Flow

A bullet journal is an effective tool to plan and track your daily, monthly and yearly tasks, but it acts as so much more than a calendar.

Its flexible format truly shines because it can effectively and creatively track all aspects of your daily life.

Dedicate pages for tracking your mood and daily habits, or add photos, poems or doodles.

Treat Yourself to Something Fun

Part of the fun of choosing a physical planner instead of a digital calendar is finding all of your favorite supplies to meet your ideal organizational goals.

Spring for your favorite brand of pens, or purchase a collection of colorful markers, washi tape or stickers for more creative tracking methods.

Remember, a bullet journal acts as a calendar and journal in one, so don’t be afraid to get creative.