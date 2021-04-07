Advisors Living Expands Residential Brokerage Throughout Massachusetts

Advisors Living, a full-service residential brokerage and advisory firm, recently announced that it has engaged Merit McIntyre as the CEO of its growing brokerage business.

McIntyre will work alongside Janice Dumont, CEO of New Development Sales and Marketing, as they collaborate and scale the business to serve residential brokerage and new-home development sales and marketing throughout Massachusetts and beyond.

“Advisors Living is a distinct residential brand and with Merit leading residential brokerage, our footprint and unique brand is unmatched in the marketplace,” said Dumont.

McIntyre was president of Coldwell Banker New England, where he managed over 4,000 agents and 90 offices. McIntyre left the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in the United States and has joined a growing independent real estate brokerage in Massachusetts.

“I’m honored to join a premium brand name and look forward to growing Advisors Living throughout the state and beyond. Our unique model is to utilize a percentage of every transaction to reinvest in our agents and perpetually regenerate leads.” said McIntyre. “The agent is at the center of every transaction. I believe that if you treat agents with white glove service, that treatment will be forwarded to our customers.”

Together, Dumont’s and McIntyre’s goal is to propel Advisors Living as a new development sales and marketing, and agent-centric, independent and industry-leading, real estate brokerage firm delivering an unprecedented offering in the marketplace.

Company Founder Jason S. Weissman said, “We have been selling homes for twenty years. Our comprehensive platform has advised on over $10 billion of properties throughout Massachusetts. I’m excited to partner with Merit and Janice to further scale Advisors Living across the state and beyond.”

Source: Advisors Living