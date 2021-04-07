Mentoring vs. Managing: 7 Methods to Build Agent Success

Drive Sales and Increase Agent Income by Consistently Using These Methods

Running a brokerage or an office comes with a lot of responsibility. Along with recruiting and training, you have individual transaction issues that come across your desk or email inbox daily, as well as all of the necessary administrative activities to keep the company running. It’s no wonder that many brokers and managers find themselves playing defense and simply handling whatever is urgent, hoping that everything else…including each individual agent’s business…is operating as well as possible without your active involvement.

Managing tasks, however, is not mentoring your agents. The most effective managers never forget their most important function—teaching, guiding, and inspiring their agents to list and sell more homes.

So even while sales activity is in full force, be your agents’ leader and mentor and drive more production and growth. Here are seven proven ways to do that consistently, both in groups and on an individual basis:

Make sales meetings impactful. Sales meetings are a weekly opportunity to celebrate activity, share what’s working and foster more sales activity by and between agents. Bring energy and specific ideas to your sales meetings and promote their value prior to each meeting.

Host short-term contests. Contests are a great way to incentivize dollar-producing activity. Design monthly contests that reward both effort (calls and appointments) and results (listings and sales). To inspire activity among all agents, have separate categories for individuals and teams, as well as for new and experienced agents.

Host group sales activities. Host call nights, open house blitzes or other sales-producing events to create energy and involvement within your office at scheduled times.

Hold one-on-one agent meetings. These should always be on your calendar. New agents need your guidance to set goals and be held accountable for activities, and most experienced agents need the same. Do not take anyone for granted; reviewing agents’ businesses on an individual basis—and discussing how you can best help them—is imperative for helping them succeed and ensuring their long-term loyalty to your company.

Sponsor group training. Teach your agents specific strategies for success, or better yet, have an outside speaker bring in new and proven ideas for agent success. At Sherri Johnson Coaching, we offer individual live and virtual training events, and we also meet with many brokerages on a monthly or semi-monthly basis to consistently help create new sales across the entire company.

Motivate your agents. Daily or random messages of inspiration and success stories—whether by email, text or video message—are a great way to stay positively engaged with your agents and elevate their moods and performance.

Focus on recruiting. Brokers should never forget that growth also requires new agents. No matter what time of year it is, efforts to recruit new and experienced agents must be a regular part of your weekly schedule.

If you do these seven things consistently, both your company and your agents will achieve increased production and greater income. They are proven and effective and must be prioritized over the noise of day-to-day issues and office administration. Embrace them immediately if you haven’t already, then do a weekly or monthly review of your activities to ensure that you are reliably implementing them into your business.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.