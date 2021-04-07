What to Say When Reconnecting With Old Leads

We’ve all lost touch with leads before. While reaching back out can feel awkward at first, it doesn’t have to be! You’ll never know where these leads stand unless you ask, and you could score a potential buyer or seller when you do.

Use these dialogues when reconnecting with old leads so you’ll always know what to say.

Old Buyer Lead

What to say: “When we last spoke, you were thinking of buying a home. I wanted to check in and see where you are with that decision. Are you still interested in buying or will you stay where you are?”

If they are still interested, follow up with a few questions:

– “Are you still looking?”

– “Are you currently working with an agent?”

– “How soon do you want to move?”

The next step is to invite them to a brief meeting. This could be in person or via Zoom depending on the client’s comfort level. In this meeting, you should cover:

– The type of home they want

– Their current buying situation

– A home-buying game plan (including health and safety protocols)

Old Seller Lead

What to say: “When we last spoke, you were thinking of selling your home. I wanted to check in and see where you are with that decision. Are you still interested in selling or will you stay where you are?”

If they are still interested, follow up with a few questions:

– “Are you currently working with an agent?”

– “Do you have a current market analysis for your home?”

– “When do you want to move by?”

The next step is to create a market analysis for their home and schedule a brief meeting in person or via Zoom. Remember, the market analysis should give the seller a full picture of what to expect by including:

– Recent sales in the area

– Expired listings

– New listings

The sellers may need more time to review after the market analysis. If this is the case, be sure to follow up and ask if they have questions, if the information was helpful and if there’s anything else you can provide them with to help them move forward.

Constantly Provide Value



Even if this person isn’t ready to buy or sell, it’s essential you get them into a monthly value-add drip campaign. Send them informative marketing pieces on good-to-know topics like tax preparation, real estate trends, home improvement hacks, goal setting and more. This way, you have a constant contact so that when they’re ready to jump in, you will be the first person they call.

Keep Track of All Leads



The best way to account for all your leads is by investing in a reliable real estate CRM. This customer relationship manager should double as a productivity tool, generating daily lead generation action steps based on past activity with those leads.

Buffini & Company Referral Maker® CRM ensures that relationships never fizzle out. This real estate CRM holds your database, tracks your progress with each lead and lets you know when to get back in touch while also facilitating drip campaigns. Sign up for a free trial!