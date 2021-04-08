William Raveis Launched Raveis Purchase

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE), recently launched a new program called Raveis Purchase. Under Raveis Purchase, launched earlier this month, WRRE will purchase a client’s home, enabling them to unlock their home equity quickly so they can make a non-contingent offer on their next home, which WRRE will also help them buy, finance and insure.

WRRE will acquire the home-seller’s property for an initial payment of up to 80% of the current value of the home, unlocking the majority of the equity and enabling the home-seller to settle any mortgages. Using another new tool, Raveis Refresh, WRRE will then prepare the home for sale with their network of expert designers and proprietary vendor platform, making any necessary upgrades and renovations in order to maximize the home’s value to ensure the home sells for the highest price and as quickly as possible. Once the home sells, the homeowner will receive the proceeds. This service is available throughout Raveis’ nine-state footprint (Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, New Jersey) and for homes at all price points.

“Raveis Purchase is the ultimate in hassle-free home-selling,” said Ryan Raveis, co-president of WRRE and President of William Raveis Mortgage. “For homeowners who want to maximize the value of their home and take advantage of this hot real estate market, Raveis Purchase is a no-brainer and a guaranteed sale. They will have cash in hand and be ready for their next home.”

“This is the ideal time to sell, and Raves Purchase is the easiest way to do it,” added Raveis.



Source: William Raveis