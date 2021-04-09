Should You Use Multiple Paint Colors in the Same Room?

Incorporating two or more shades in the same room can create visual interest, highlight important areas and affect the way people perceive the room’s size.

Use a Monochromatic Color Scheme

A monochromatic color scheme incorporates a few shades of the same base color. You may want to use similar colors for the walls, doors and window frames, for example. This can tie the room together while also creating enough contrast to produce visual interest.

Paint a Single Wall With Two Colors

Another option is to use wainscoting or chair rails to decorate sections on the same wall with different colors. If you decide to do that, use a darker color near the floor and a lighter color near the ceiling. Dividing the wall into uneven sections can make the room seem larger. Another option is to paint a horizontal section near the ceiling or in the middle of the wall.

Create an Accent Wall

If one section of a room has a feature that you want to highlight, such as a fireplace or piece of artwork, consider painting the wall on that side with a different color than the rest of the room. An accent wall will immediately stand out when people walk through the door and will draw their eyes where you want them to focus.

Paint the Ceiling to Make the Room Seem Spacious or Cozy

The color you choose to paint the ceiling can affect the way the room’s size is perceived. If the room has a low ceiling, painting the ceiling in a color that is similar to the color on the walls, but lighter, will make the room seem taller. Painting a high ceiling with a shade similar to the color you chose for the walls, but a little darker, will make the ceiling seem lower and make the room feel cozier. Another option is to paint the ceiling in a completely different color so it serves as a focal point.

Select the Right Colors

You may want to use a combination of neutral colors or shades that are close to each other on the color wheel for a subdued effect, or you may decide to be bold and choose paints that are on opposite sides of the color wheel. Whatever you do, don’t get carried away.

Using two or more paint colors can make a room look interesting and appealing, but too many different shades can make it feel chaotic. Strive to decorate the room in a way that reflects your own style without going overboard. If you need help, consult a local interior designer.