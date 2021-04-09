Signs That an Exterior Door Needs to Be Replaced

Visitors notice the front door when they come to your house, but exterior doors are responsible for a lot more than just curb appeal. Your front and back doors should provide security, keep rain and drafts out, and limit the amount of noise from outside that enters your home. If an exterior door is failing in any of those regards, it’s time to replace it.

The Door is Damaged or Doesn’t Fit the Frame Correctly

Over time, an exterior door may become warped or cracked, paint may peel or the door may be damaged by insects. It may have one or more dents caused by objects banging against it as people entered or left.

An old door may be difficult to open and close, and may not fit well in the frame. That can be more than just a hassle. A door that’s damaged or that doesn’t close tightly can make your home vulnerable to air and water leaks, insects and burglars. If you can see light around the edges of a door when it’s shut, that means it isn’t fitting in the frame as it should.

Content Square 1.

Your Utility Costs Keep Going Up

Air leakage around an exterior door can lead to high energy bills in both the winter and summer. In the colder months, chilly air that gets in through cracks can make your furnace have to work harder than it should to keep the house warm. In the summer, cooled air can leak out through gaps while hot outdoor air gets inside. If your utility bills have been rising, a damaged door may be to blame.

You’ve Noticed Leaks or Water Damage

Cracks in a door, damaged seals or gaps in the frame can allow water to get inside on a rainy day. That can cause damage to the door, the frame and the flooring inside. It can also contribute to mold, which can endanger your family’s health.

Noise is Getting on Your Nerves

An exterior door should block out some of the noise coming from your neighbors and cars driving down the street. A door normally makes a sound when it closes, but it shouldn’t be so loud that you jump every time someone enters or leaves. If you have noticed the noise level increasing, it may be time to replace the door.

Content Square 2.

Make a Wise Investment

Installing a new exterior door may be expensive, but it will pay off in the long run. Replacing a damaged door can eliminate drafts, lower your utility bills, protect your home from water damage and mold, keep insects out, reduce the noise level and shield your family and belongings from intruders.