Building for the Future, Today

A Q&A With Fathom Realty CEO Josh Harley

Fathom Realty recently announced the acquisition of Verus Title and Naberly Solutions. Fathom CEO Josh Harley shares why these investments are an essential part of bringing the vision of Fathom to life.

In November 2020, you announced the acquisition of Verus Title. Why did Fathom expand into the title market?

Josh Harley: Adding Verus Title to Fathom will give our agents another competitive advantage, enabling them to better serve their clients with additional cost-effective services while increasing revenue per transaction and bringing greater value to all of our stakeholders. The transaction represents a perfect example of the kind of vertical integration that should allow us to continue our growth trajectory, providing even more to our agents and clients.

Then, in February 2021, you announced the acquisition of Naberly Solutions. How does that help you better compete?

JH: The acquisition of Naberly allows us to accelerate our vision of technology independence and improved workflow and business intelligence for our agents. It will enable us to further reduce our expenses over time, which means that we will have more capital to invest in our agents’ success. Additionally, as large portals acquire and control more of our agents’ data, it becomes increasingly important to take back control. Our agents are spending enormous sums each month to buy leads from companies that don’t have their best interests in mind. It’s time to redirect those funds internally and control our destiny. As a tech-based company, Fathom is uniquely positioned to do just that.

What makes Fathom uniquely positioned?

JH: First, like most real estate companies, Fathom provides a full-service offering to our customers and our agents. However, unlike the others, Fathom operates a Platform as a Service (PaaS) model, powered by our proprietary technology called intelliAgent. This platform is what allowed us to not only survive the initial months of the pandemic, but also thrive and grow. Our technology is what allows us to keep costs low and pass those savings on to agents. Our model empowers agents to grow their business by keeping more of their money to reinvest back into their marketing. As a tech-based company, we have the means and technological know-how to build a powerful platform that allows our agents to take back control and give them the money needed to fund their growth. We’re not just talking about tech. We’re building it and innovating with the agent in mind.

What can we expect next from Fathom?

JH: We’re working on expanding Fathom across all markets in the U.S. while seeking local leaders to help launch these new markets. We’re also actively pursuing acquisitions of other brokerages that want to be part of our vision. Other areas where you’ll see expansion and growth is through the acquisition of mortgage, insurance and other verticals to bring our agents and our shareholders more value. We’re just getting started and looking for people who share our passion.

For more information, please visit www.fathomcareers.com.