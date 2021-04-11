How ‘JPAR Sure Sale’ Helps Our Agents Win the Listing, Satisfy All Sellers

Today’s market is crazy. I’ve been a top producer, selling hundreds of homes throughout my career, and in all my years in the real estate business, I’ve never seen anything like this. There are so few listings to be won right now that agents need every tool in their arsenal to realistically compete.

Every seller circumstance is different: a growing family, downsizing, divorce or a career move. Whatever the case, sellers need an agent to protect their best interests. Agents remain at the helm of every sales transaction, earning a commission whether it’s an iBuyer, trade or a traditional sale.

How do we help our agents win the listing at JPAR Real Estate? Two words: Sure Sale.

JPAR Real Estate has become America’s fastest-growing 100% commission brokerage by exceeding our agents’ and clients’ expectations. As a next-generation, full-service real estate franchise, we now operate over 60 locations across 21 states with 3,500-plus agents as a Top 10 Hottest Franchise Business.

We are empowering our agents with the best technology and tools to fuel our service-based culture. After all, we are assisting with the most important financial decision of a client’s life.

Last fall, we launched JPAR Sure Sale, powered by zavvie. Other brokerages have followed, but we were the first to launch zavvie enterprise-wide through our company-owned and franchised locations.

Sure Sale helps agents engage clients with all the newest selling options, including JPAR Trades, a buy-before-you-sell option from bridge providers; an iBuyer option with JPAR Instant Offers; and a traditional open market listing, JPAR List.

It’s no wonder Sure Sale has achieved one of the best adoption rates of any offer we provide our agents. Sellers can get and compare multiple offers on their homes right now. They can use a bridge solution to buy before they sell, accept an iBuyer cash offer or maximize their return on the open market.

Agents understand why Sure Sale works, and they see it as a fantastic selling tool. To help with adoption, we exposed agents to this new tool daily, rolling out the information repeatedly. We also asked agents to share why they use this free tool in webinars. We created a powerful and compelling social media video commercial. For new agents, Sure Sale is one of the many unique benefits they get from joining JPAR.

We have a supportive, industry-born leadership culture at JPAR. As brokers, we all have either sold real estate or are still actively selling real estate. So we look for tools that are going to move the needle. Then we test it and can determine with a level of certainty that our agents will adopt what we roll out. We have a team dedicated to the agent’s success, making certain our agents have the best tools and can use and apply them every day for their clients.

JPAR Sure Sale fits our next-generation mission. Agents must be able to offer sellers every option in today’s market. As a traditional brokerage with brick-and-mortar offices, we are leveraging this modern approach to win more listings.