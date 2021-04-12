5 Ways to Lead a Top-Performing Real Estate Team

Leading a successful team doesn’t happen by accident. Behind every top-producing team, there is a team leader whose dedication to certain principles guides the team toward success in all the necessary ways. Luckily, those principles are no mystery either. Here are five ways a team leader can make a positive impact on their agents to develop a top-producing team.

1. Environment

One of the biggest challenges for real estate agents is going into the office. However, the team leader has the power to create an office environment where the agents want to be. If the team leader can make the office a place of high energy where everyone not only feels welcome but also feels like family, it will surely increase productivity. Make your office space open, bright, collaborative and fun!

2. Trust

Successful team leaders intentionally develop relationships with their agents based on trust. Leaders can earn trust through honesty, vulnerability and shared experiences. If you want your team to follow your guidance, you’ll need them to trust you. Your communication style should reflect your trust in them, your willingness to be genuinely vulnerable, and your desire to have a mutual relationship. Storytelling is one of the ways your communication style could reflect all of that.

3. Accountability

No team becomes successful without accountability. There are so many ways to integrate accountability into your processes, whether it’s time blocking, reporting to the team or team leader or tracking key metrics. Accountability needs to be measurable so that you can identify the benchmarks and goals of each team member. Having accountability in a team instills a culture of productivity, and that’s when the whole team shares a motivation to do well.

4. Celebration

A top-producing team thrives on the celebration of their successes. Regular recognition of accomplishments helps ignite passion in your team members to repeat their good work, or even better, it motivates them to grow and build upon their wins. Team leaders have a huge role in facilitating the celebration of team members, and should find ways to reward daily, weekly, monthly and yearly successes.

5. Service

The last and most important principle of leading a highly productive team is about the style of leadership in general. As a team leader, one of your main responsibilities is people development. You’re not in a position of power—it’s more like a position of service. Be a servant leader. The best leaders avoid feeding their own ego and instead do what it takes to support the needs of their team members. Servant leaders are good listeners and genuinely care to know what their agents think and feel. A team that is well-taken care of by their leader, is bound to be a successful one.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.