NAHREP Partners With NAHICA, Hosts National Convention

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) and The National Hispanic Construction Association (NAHICA) recently announced their partnership to support the goals and objectives of both organizations as well as the Latino community. This will include providing market intelligence data on housing, entrepreneurship and wealth building, and data collection through surveys used to advance the missions and advocacy agendas of both organizations.

“NAHREP-NAHICA is the collaborative partnership of our time. The biggest barrier Latinos face in homeownership is low housing inventory and contractors are critical to building America. We are excited to work with CEO Sergio Terreros and his team,” said Gary Acosta, NAHREP co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

“NAHICA is proud and honored to collaborate with Gary Acosta and his NAHREP colleagues on issues that help provide more housing to a greater number of Latinos in America. True to our motto, this collaboration is ‘Built by Latinos.’ There has never been a more important time for collaboration to build more homes for Americans,” said Sergio Terreros, NAHICA CEO, in a statement.

RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos is participating in NAHREP’s 2021 National Convention & Housing Policy Summit’s Opening General Session from 12:20 – 12:50 p.m. EDT on April 13.

“The Latino Factor: The Key to Homeownership Growth in America” panel, moderated by 2021 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez will address how Latinos remain the fastest growing group of homeowners in the U.S. despite receiving a disproportionately large share of the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating financial impact. Contos will join other real estate CEOs to discuss what the industry should learn from 2020 and how the Latino factor will drive the market going forward.

“Hispanics are generally a young population and have been the only demographic to steadily increase their homeownership rate year-after-year,” said Contos. “They are the fastest-growing population and a driving force behind much of our economy so the opportunities for growth in the housing sector are theirs for the taking. RE/MAX agents are the best in the business at helping people achieve their home-buying and selling dreams and can expertly navigate the prevalent homeownership barriers Hispanics often face to make their dreams become a reality.”

