What to Do About Scratched or Dented Stainless Steel Appliances

Scratches and dents in stainless steel appliances may not affect the way they function, but your eyes, and those of your guests, may be drawn to them immediately. Fortunately, there are some relatively easy ways to address those issues.

How to Fix Scratches

If your stainless steel appliance has a light scratch, a non-abrasive cleaner may get rid of it. Use a damp cloth and apply liquid cleaner to it. If you’re using a powder, combine it with some water first to create a paste.

Wipe the cleaner back and forth over the scratch, in the direction of the grain, then wipe the area clean with a damp cloth. Repeat, if necessary, until the scratch is gone. Then apply some stainless steel polish or olive oil. A light coat is all you need.

If that process doesn’t work, try a whitening toothpaste, which is mildly abrasive. Rub it on with a toothbrush and follow the same process as above.

If your stainless steel appliance has a deep scratch, you may be able to sand it out. Lightly rub sandpaper back and forth along the grain. It’s important to keep both the appliance and the sandpaper wet the whole time.

If that doesn’t work, try a coarser grit of sandpaper. After you get the scratch out, use a finer grit of sandpaper to blend the repaired area in with the rest. Then wipe the area with a wet cloth, dry it and apply a thin layer of stainless steel polish or olive oil.

Ways to Get Rid of Dents

If your stainless steel appliance has a dent, you can use a dent-puller (often used to remove dents from cars). You can find one at a local automotive parts store. Your bathroom plunger may also do the trick.

Wipe the dented area with a damp cloth, attach the dent-puller or plunger so there’s a firm seal, then pull it off. The suction cup should pull out the dent. If it doesn’t work on the first attempt, keep trying. You may have to get a tighter seal or change the amount of force you use.

If a store near you sells dry ice, you can put a piece of it in the center of the dent and leave it on long enough for the stainless steel to freeze, contract and return to its original condition. Be sure to wear gloves.

Another option is to use a can of air duster. You may already have one that you use to clean your computer. First, use a hair dryer to heat the dented part of the appliance. Then turn the can of air duster upside down and spray the dent. It will release chilled carbon dioxide, which will act in much the same way that dry ice does. Make sure the room is well ventilated before you do this.

Sometimes, one of these strategies will only yield partial success. You may have to experiment with a combination of approaches to get a dent or scratch out of an appliance.