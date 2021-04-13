Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Announces New Affiliate Member

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC recently announced that Kinard Realty Group, based in Stamford, Connecticut, has affiliated with the brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Shore & Country Properties. The firm, which has 125 affiliated agents, has offices in Stamford, Old Greenwich and South Norwalk. Last year, the company was responsible for $123 million in sales volume.

Established in 2006, the company became Stamford’s leading independent brokerage in sales volume and the fourth ranked firm overall in sides according to SmartMLS. Company founder Jason Kinard leveraged his curiosity and expertise in data and technology to build his business from the ground up

“As an entrepreneur at heart, I want to spend more time working in my business than on my business. Working with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and gaining access to the powerful tools, technology and platforms will allow me to focus on securing the future success of the firm,” said Jason Kinard, CEO and owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Shore & Country Properties. “I look forward to also providing unparalleled professional development opportunities for our affiliated agents so they can stand out in our market.”



“Jason is a passionate, growth-minded innovator with a clear vision for his company. He created a culture that is nurturing and fosters the entrepreneurial spirit—important values he looked for in a brand,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “We feel strongly that his affiliated agents will benefit—and find success—from our best-in-class educational and development programs. We are so excited to welcome a company of this caliber to the BHGRE® network and look forward to supporting Jason’s goals.”



