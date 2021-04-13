JPAR Real Estate Opens Nashville Office

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) recently opened its JPAR Music City office in Nashville, Tennessee. Spearheading the operations in Nashville is Lance Davis, a veteran in the Nashville real estate market for six years.

“It has always been my goal to help build the climate and culture that agents can be proud to be a part of. A place that feels like home for them to be in, and one they are happy to talk about with others.” Davis said, “I am proud of what we are building and will continue to always be the backbone of the company and the agents who choose to affiliate with us.”

Geoff Lewis, CEO of JPAR Franchising is confident of JPAR’s growth in Nashville with Davis at the helm. He stated “Lance is a motivated individual and a reliable leader who is keen on delivering results and quality service to the agents and clients in the area. We’re excited to see how far he will take JPAR toward growth in Nashville.”

“I am so excited to be in the heart of Nashville where we can come together with the community and the local industry professionals and offer them everything they didn’t even know they were missing,” Davis said.



For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.