NAR Presents a Not-to-Be-Missed Event on April 15

NAR PULSE—On April 15, join the National Association of REALTORS® and the Memorial Foundation, Inc. for a special Facebook Live event commemorating Fair Housing Month. “The Past, Present and Future of Fair Housing” is hosted by Soledad O’Brien and features the Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, secretary of Housing and Urban Development. RSVP today!

Recognizing the Passion for Volunteering

Nearly three in four REALTORS® volunteer their time to help their communities. If one of your agents is an extraordinary volunteer who goes beyond for a neighbor in need, encourage them to apply for a Good Neighbor Award for the chance to win a $10,000 grant and invaluable media exposure for their cause. Entries are due May 7.

Commemorate Fair Housing Month With MVP

Commemorate Fair Housing Month by completing the Fairhaven simulation training that allows you to identify and combat discrimination in home-buying. Act by April 15 to earn The Who, What, Where and How of Live Streaming and Video Marketing Webinar for FREE!