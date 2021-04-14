3 Tasks to Check Off Your List When You Move Into a New Home

Moving into a new home can be a lot of excitement and can also be an extremely stressful process. There’s no doubt that when your essential boxes are unpacked it’s very tempting to breathe a sigh of relief and start to relax. Unfortunately, unpacking isn’t the only thing on your to-do list.

Locate Your Breaker Panel or Fuse Box

Whether you are needing to install a new appliance or you simply tripped the fuse, it is important to know where your breaker panel or fuse box is located. You don’t want to get stuck trying to find it in the dark when the power is out.

Check Around for the Water Shut-Off Valves

You will likely find individual water shut-off valves in specific areas in your home, one in the kitchen and one on each toilet and sink. If a pipe bursts or begins to leak in these susceptible areas, you will want to turn off the water access. However, if the leak occurs in another area, you will need to know where your main water shut-off valve is located. Since every second counts, when it comes to mitigating water damage, you don’t want to waste time trying to locate the valve.

Check Your Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Make sure that every sleeping area and outside of every sleeping area has a smoke detector, as well as ensuring that one is on every floor. Additionally, check for a carbon monoxide alarm, and ensure that in all items that the alarms and detectors are in working order. You never know how frequently the previous tenants or owners checked the alarms and detectors, so it is a safe idea to start your yearly check the instant you move in.

Change the Locks

While you will ideally receive all the keys that former occupants make, the reality is that friends and family members may have been given copies of the previous homeowner’s keys. For extra safety, change the locks when you move into a new home. This can ensure a fresh start and an added sense of security.

Stressful situations can arise when you are unfamiliar with key areas in your new home. To ensure that you are as prepared as possible for an emergent situation, be sure to check your house in these key areas.