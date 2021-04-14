4 Items to Never Put in Your Dishwasher

There’s no doubt about it, having a dishwasher is a huge convenience and it’s easy to maintain nature makes it one of the must-have appliances on any homeowner’s wishlist. While you may find the list of things you can put in your dishwasher surprising—from dirty dishes to children’s toys—there are still some items that you should never put in your dishwasher.

Wooden Utensils or Dishes

It may seem convenient to quickly clean your beautiful walnut salad bowl and your favorite bamboo cutting board in the dishwasher, but the dishwasher’s heat will damage your wooden items and strip them of their natural oils. Warps and cracks are common side effects of making this mistake, and beyond simply making your items look worse, these cracks can harbor bacteria. Hand wash your wooden items with warm water to keep them at their best.

Cast Iron

Cast iron cookware can serve to make excellent meals for generations, provided their owner takes proper care of the item. Cast iron is not naturally nonstick, but gets its nonstick coating from a seasoning of accumulated oils that are heated into the pan. Washing your cast iron items in the dishwasher can cause innumerable problems—it will guarantee that your item’s seasoning is stripped and the harsh detergent and high heat can even cause your pan or pot to rust.

Content Square 1.

Kitchen Knives

It may seem convenient to quickly stick your kitchen knives in the dishwasher when you’re done with your meal prep, but this is a surefire way to dull your expensive knife set. Not only can the dishwasher diminish your knife’s effectiveness, but your knives can also damage the coating on the tins of your dish rack, allowing the exposed metal to rust. Keep your knives and your dishwasher from extra wear and tear by hand washing these items.

Fine China

Holiday or formal dinners can be taxing to prep, cook and clean up. It’s no wonder you might be tempted to try avoiding handwashing Grandma’s fine china. Unfortunately, the detergent and high water pressure can be too strong for delicate metallic decoration on your dishware. While monochromatic porcelain or china is relatively dishwasher safe, metallic work will likely flake away during the cycle. Loading dishes incorrectly could cause chipping, so carefully load the china to prevent clacking items, and when in doubt, handwash your favorite items, just in case.

Dishwashers may be your best friend when it comes to kitchen clean-up, but they do have their limits. Understanding how to use your dishwasher effectively and knowing what to keep out of it will ensure your clean-up is as easy as possible without risking your favorite cookware.