4 Kitchen Items for the Cook Who Hates to Clean

Few things taste better than a home-cooked meal. Not to mention, it’s hard to beat the cost-effectiveness and the health benefits of cooking from home. If you love to cook, but you dread the clean-up, there are some great kitchen options that will make you excited to make your next meal.

Toaster Oven

Useful for far more than simply heating up pizza bagels, a toaster oven is an ideal companion for the home chef needing to cook a small batch of food without the need to break out a big pan or baking dish. From baked salmon to a personal batch of cookies, the toaster oven can be used to cook a surprising amount of recipes quickly and with little mess. To further reduce mess, cook your item of choice on aluminum foil.

Electric Pressure Cooker

With the convenience and ease of use of a slow cooker combined with the fast-cooking power of a traditional pressure cooker, it is no wonder why electric pressure cookers are so loved. Quickly cook soups, stews, roasts and even cakes in the electric pressure cooker without dirtying another dish. The best part? The steel pot insert, the lid and the gasket are usually dishwasher-safe!

Silicone Baking Mat

One-pan meals are an excellent way to cook nutritious and balanced meals while keeping dishes minimal, if you’re ready to take your one-pan meals to a new level with little clean-up, try a silicone baking mat. These dishwasher-safe and naturally nonstick mats are perfect for eco-friendly cleanup.

Motion Sensor Trash Can

If dealing with messy trash from meal prep is always a challenge, a motion sensor trash can may be your best friend. With a lid that opens as you come by there’s no fiddling with levers while you’re battling dripping or gross trash. It might just be the game-changer you never knew you always wanted.