Best Tips for Planning a Family Chore Chart

If you are hoping to keep every member of the family on the same page and want to ensure that even the youngest members of the household get involved, a family chore chart could be exactly what your home needs. Planning a family chore chart can be more involved than you might think, but with a little foresight and these helpful tips, you can create a chart that everyone can get behind.

Figure Out Your Household Priorities

Every home has basic chores that need to be done, however, only you and your family know what chores are vital for your home to function well. Dishes and basic cleaning tasks should naturally be on the list, but tertiary items like watering the garden, or feeding the family pet, should be included.

Plan Around Your Family

Give special attention to chores that you know may not be getting done in a timely manner that is bothering household members or causing the family to miss out on a smooth daily life. Items like picking out kids’ clothes the night before school days or meal prep routines should be considered if your priority is to make mornings smoother. Honestly consider your family’s regular schedule—can you realistically commit to cleaning the bathrooms on Tuesdays when soccer practice is that night? Examine your family’s primary needs and current schedule. Create your chart only after you have done this.

Get the Youngest Kids Involved

Young toddlers can do small tasks on their own or can be given little pieces of larger tasks to help their older siblings or adults in the house. Make it a game! Does your young child love to sort shapes? Have them put away dull utensils in the drawer. For older children, research the best chores for their age to ensure you are teaching responsibility while not creating unreasonable stress.

Make Sure the Adults Have Observable Tasks, Too

Adults know how much work they do in the home, but children often don’t see the daily tasks their parents or guardians complete. Be sure to display that everyone is part of the household routine by listing the parents’ chores as well. It will ensure that children do not feel singled out and can even serve to create a more equitable task distribution between the adults.