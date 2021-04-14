Cottage Decor Ideas to Bring Spring Inside

With bold floral patterns and a nostalgic take on design, cottage decor can be embraced wholeheartedly or incorporated into a modern aesthetic for pops of warmth and comfort. These ideas will give you inspiration however you decide to bring this vintage charm into your space.

Embrace the Floral

Nothing says spring-like flowers, and few styles embrace the light airy feel of florals like cottage decor. Go bold and swap your modern monochromatic pallet for a floral fabric on your curtains or upholstered furniture, or simply add a few playful pieces in the form of throw pillows. Finally, to truly embrace the homey feel of cottage decor, don’t be afraid to mix-and-match or layer patterns.

Lean Into Natural Elements

Bring natural textural elements like wood and wicker into your home to ensure they come together in a gentle cozy cottage haven. Unadorned and simple elements can pack a punch and bring a fresh airy feel to your space. For the full effect of the cheerful brightness of spring, choose light woods like pine and maple.

Bring the Sunshine Indoors

Nothing says spring and cottage decor like the light and airy feel that pastels bring. Beautiful pastel pinks, blues and yellows offer the warmth and comfort of a sunny spring morning. Bring these cheerful colors indoors on your walls cabinetry or in small doses throughout your home. Any pop of color in the form of a beautiful pastel is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Enjoy the “No Pressure” Ambience

Cottage decor’s casual nature stands in direct juxtaposition from the hard minimalism of modern decor. While sleek modern decor contends that matching colors, textures and surfaces is the law of the land, cottage decor’s charm lies in its slight hodge-podge nature. A combination of textures, patterns and surfaces can coexist casually, leaving you room to let your personality and individual tastes shine. Don’t be afraid to embrace the “no pressure” ambiance by making your home fully “you” with this decor style.