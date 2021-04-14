Easy High-Protein Food Swaps for Meatless Mondays

Meatless Monday can be good for your health, your pocketbook and the environment, alike. If you’re hoping to add the meatless Monday tradition to your week, but you don’t want to sacrifice your protein intake, here are some easy swaps.

Halloumi Cheese

This Cypriot frilling cheese is high in protein and remains firm when heated. With a salty flavor and spongy texture, this cheese can be served grilled, pan-fried or makes an excellent grilled topping on salad and even as a substitute for meat in some dishes. With 7 grams of protein in a 1-ounce serving, halloumi is an excellent choice for your Monday dinners.

Protein Pasta

Move over traditional pasta, with new options becoming popular, there are a lot more options for those who want extra protein. Quinoa, edamame and chickpea-based pastas all offer excellent flavor with the advantage of serving as an excellent plant-based protein source. Meatless Monday can easily become family pasta night with any of these tasty choices at hand.

Greek Yogurt

Plain Greek yogurt is an unsung hero for meatless protein. For a tangy twist on your next meal, sub greek yogurt for butter and milk in your sauces, or simply use a plain greek yogurt topping in place of sour cream. Boxed mac and cheese can get a boost of low-fat protein through this simple swap and meatless tacos can take on an extra protein kick with a dollop of Greek yogurt. The flavor difference is barely discernible, which makes it easy to fortify many recipes with this seamless swap.

Beans and Lentils

Whether you make them into a soup, use them as the base of your meal or spice them up to create a meat-like patty, beans and lentils have long been a go-to for vegetarians and vegans alike. With a flavor that can be easily altered with some creative recipes and an excellent nutrient profile, it’s no wonder that protein-rich beans and lentils are commonly used in place of meat.

Leaving the table unsatisfied might be a fear of many thinking of making the leap toward a meatless routine. Thankfully, these easy swaps can provide your body with adequate protein whether your goal is muscle building or simply staying full after your meal.