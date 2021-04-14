NAR and The Memorial Foundation to Hold Fair Housing Conversation

The Memorial Foundation and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will host a conversation on fair housing today, April 15, at 2 p.m. on NAR’s Facebook page. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, Memorial Foundation President Harry E. Johnson, NAR President Charlie Oppler, JPMorgan Chase & Co Foundation President Janis Bowdler and Urban Institute President Sarah Rosen Wartell will join moderator and acclaimed journalist Soledad O’Brien for the event.

The conversation, “The Past, Present and Future of Fair Housing,” focuses on the history and intersection of civil rights, real estate business and public policy that has led to the current state of housing infrastructure in the U.S.

“The right to live with dignity and without discrimination in access to housing was one of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s central beliefs in his dream where all Americans could truly be free,” said Johnson in a statement. “We’re pleased to join with partners in this critical conversation that furthers Dr. King’s vision of democracy, justice, hope and love.”

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the landmark bill signed into law on April 11, 1968, that prohibits housing discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status. April is recognized across the nation as Fair Housing Month.

Located in Washington, D.C., The Memorial Foundation, Inc. exists to promote awareness of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and its tenets of democracy, justice, hope and love. The 501C3 nonprofit organization also supports the general upkeep of the Memorial, which as the fifth most-visited memorial on the National Mall sees more than 3 million visitors per year. Learn more at www.thememorialfoundation.org.

