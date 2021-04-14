Realogy Extends Educational Program to Diversity Partners

Realogy Holdings Corp recently announced the expansion of its Fair Housing eLearning training course to more professionals in the real estate industry through the support of leading industry partner organizations, including the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Professionals (NAMMBA).

Realogy’s training, titled “Delivering the Promise of Fair Housing,” was created as an educational tool offered to the company’s affiliated agents and brokers in the U.S. This year, as part of the company’s Fair Housing month initiatives, Realogy made customized versions available to its partners in an effort to help expand the reach of fair housing education to their membership bases and across more of the industry. Offering insight across a slate of topics such as the human side of the home, history and reform, building on past progress, and how agents and brokers can contribute by doing their part, the training also enables agent and broker participants to sign a pledge to “Stand Up for Fair Housing.”

Realogy fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968). Consistent with Realogy’s vision as a global real estate services leader, the company believes all prospective homeowners and renters should have access to housing without discrimination—including those who partner with real estate professionals outside of Realogy’s family of brands.

“As the leader in residential real estate services in the U.S., Realogy is committed to paving the way for equality, opportunity, and fairness within our industry,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, chief people officer at Realogy, in statement. “By expanding this valuable training opportunity through the help of our influential partners, we can multiply our force for good and unite professionals from all corners of the industry in a commitment to fair housing for all.”

Realogy created customized trainings for its industry partners, who have committed to expanding the course’s reach by making it accessible to their membership bases. Members may access their organization’s custom training module at the links below:

– Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA)

– The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

– National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)

– National Association of Minority Mortgage Professionals (NAMMBA)



Industry Quotes:



“Realogy’s commitment to Fair Housing spans from sponsorship to education to incredible tools like this Fair Housing Course. In their thoughtful and intentional efforts, they are fully supporting the mission of AREAA: to promote sustainable homeownership for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.” — Amy Kong, 2021 AREAA National President



“This pledge is so common sense; it feels only natural that the Alliance and Realogy have their names on it as pillars of support. I challenge all of our members, and REALTORS® around the country, to dive in and take this fair housing pledge and truly walk the walk in fair and equal housing for all.” — Ryan A. H. Weyandt, The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Chief Executive Officer



“As the face of America’s homebuyers and sellers become more diverse, Realogy’s Fair Housing Pledge is relevant and timely. Increasing the number of culturally competent real estate professionals is central to the well-being of the housing market and to the fulfillment of NAHREP’s mission to increase sustainable Hispanic homeownership.” — Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO



“NAMMBA’s partnership with Realogy has helped grow our organization’s awareness around fair housing practices, past wrongs and what the real estate industry as a whole can do to collaborate in making a better future for everyone. This new training is a great way to get everyone on the same page, especially around why diversity and inclusion are more than a feel-good initiative. When we all have a seat at the table, we can do great things together.” — Tony Thompson, NAMMBA Founder & CEO



More information about Realogy’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion can be found in the 2020 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.



For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

