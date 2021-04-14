6 Keys to Earning Agent Loyalty

Long-Lasting Relationships Are Built on These Key Areas of Management Engagement

Real estate agents affiliate with companies, brokers and managers—either because that is where they will have the best opportunity for success or because that is where they feel most comfortable. Oftentimes, it is for both reasons.

But sometimes, agents leave companies or offices for similar reasons. The grass ends up looking greener somewhere else.

This doesn’t have to happen. Successful companies and managers know that agent loyalty can and must be earned, so they purposefully do what is necessary to become irreplaceable to their agents. Incorporate these six keys to earning loyalty into your agent relationships to make that happen:

Driving Sales: Never forget that this is the most important function of leadership. Your agents’ livelihoods depend on listing and selling homes, and consistently helping them create success in their personal production is the most important way to keep agents happy in your business relationship.

Business Planning/Guidance: While especially true for new licensees, this is important for all agents regardless of experience. Collaborating with your agents and showing specifically how your broker model and tools will help them achieve their goals will reinforce your ongoing value.

Problem Solving: Whether deal maintenance, administrative concern or other issue, you must be responsive and, as much as is possible, go 100% to bat for them. Be their irreplaceable advocate. If dealing with an intra-office issue, be careful not to “play favorites.” And lastly, if there is an issue with the company, stay away from the word “they.” You represent the company to your agents, and you have to be “we,” which includes the agent, by the way. Take ownership of solving your agents’ problems, be their advocate while being fair and you will earn their respect and loyalty.

Communication: We preach this to agents with their clients, but it holds true for brokers as well—consistent communication matters. Use repetitive methods (sales meetings, emails, videos, etc.) to keep your agents up-to-date on company events, sales tools, training and other general information. This should also be done with important information about their individual businesses (YTD production, award qualification, etc.). Being reliable with useful information shows that you are on top of your responsibilities to your agents and raises your value to them.

The Personal Touch: Our business often blurs the lines between business and personal lives, and that is true for the broker-agent relationship as well. You must connect with your agents with recognitions of special events, congratulations for achievements, and simple personal and business wellness checks on top of all the “strictly-business” interactions that you have with them. I recommend putting reminders into your calendar to make phone calls or other personal touches with your agents so that you never go too long without having a personal conversation with them.

Remember: If your agents aren’t feeling personally appreciated by you, they may look for that somewhere else.

Driving Sales: Yes, I’m saying it again because this is both the first and last way to earn agent loyalty. You must constantly provide your agents the tools and motivation that they need to succeed; teach them how to use these tools and then help them build on any momentum and/or overcome any difficulties. Doing so will maximize your value to them and ensure that your relationship is an integral part of their real estate success.

Your company’s success is a function of your agents’ success, and that only happens if your agents stay productively part of your team. Earn their loyalty by proving your value on an on-going basis, and then not only will your company grow from their increased production, but any recruiting efforts will also serve to grow your roster instead of replacing agents that otherwise may have stayed.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.