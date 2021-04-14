Spring and cleaning just go hand-in-hand. While your home rightly deserves some TLC annually, don’t forget that your spring cleaning tasks don’t need to be limited to indoors. These spring cleaning tasks for your yard will have your home looking better than ever.

Power Washing

A well-manicured front yard can have its appearance quickly diminished by grungy sidewalks and driveways. Keep your home looking its best by giving a quick powerwash to any areas that need it, don’t forget that siding, gutters and roofing can also be power washed on the correct settings. This is an excellent way to remove all the grime that winter storms can leave behind and ensure that your home’s yard and exterior look fresh and cared for.

Debris Removal

Winter storms can cause small limbs and other debris to accumulate in your yard. If you haven’t already disposed of these items, take some time now to gather them and toss them in your green waste bin or compost. Consider using this time to also remove winter mulch and any dead annual plants that may have remained over winter. This simple task will likely take little time but will have a big visual impact.

Content Square 1.

Prune Perennial Flowers and Plants

Since you are already planning to clean up extra yard debris, why not knock two items off your list and decide to prune any of your perennial flowers and plants? You can clean up the organic debris all at once and ensure that you have a headstart on your spring gardening tasks.

Clean Your Garden Pots and Outdoor Furniture

For an easy and safe cleaning mixture that you can use on your outdoor furniture and your garden pots alike, use a mixture of baking soda, warm water and scrub with a stiff brush. You can also use a bleach mixture on your pots if you’re worried about lingering diseases from previous plants.

Getting your yard ready for spring gardening and entertaining involves a bit of extra cleaning and prep work. Checking these important tasks off your spring cleaning list will ensure that your yard looks ready for all that spring has to offer.