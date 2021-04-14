Surprising Items You Can Clean in the Washing Machine

The washing machine is arguably one of the most convenient appliances in the modern home. With new models’ extensive wash cycle settings, you’re likely to find a great setting for even the most finicky fabrics, and this can take a huge load off your to-do list. However, you still may not be taking advantage of all your washing machine can offer. The next time you need to clean one of these common household items, you might be surprised to find that you can put it in the washing machine to get the job done with minimal hassle.

Canvas Sneakers

White sneakers are back in style, much to the chagrin of the parents who have to deal with cleaning the easily dirty shoes. Thankfully, unless the manufacturer specifically says not to, you can fearlessly throw them in the washing machine for a spotless clean. Simply remove the laces and insole inserts (either wash these by hand or replace them), place the sneakers in a mesh laundry bag and wash them with a good detergent and warm water. For heavy stains, consider an oxygenated bleach detergent, and if the shoes have a particularly bad odor, opt for a baking soda-infused detergent.

Backpacks, Lunch Boxes and Gym Bags

Most backpacks, lunch boxes and gym bags can be easily put in the washing machine to ensure their cleanliness. This is particularly true if the bag is made from vinyl or canvas, but generally, unless the bag is made of leather, you should be fine to put it in the washing machine. This can be especially helpful in instances of germy school backpacks, grimy lunchboxes or smelly gym bags that need more than a simple handwash. Just turn the bag inside out and wash with a heavy-duty detergent and warm water. Allow your bag to air dry to ensure that it stays in great condition.

Stuffed Animals

If your child has a favorite stuffed animal, you know how quickly a cute teddy bear can start to appear very dirty. Thankfully, a gentle trip through the washing can help your child’s stuffed animal stay clean and ready for playtime. To keep fur from getting matted, you must follow a few special washing instructions. Place the stuffed animal in a mesh laundry bag, or even a pillowcase, and remember to wash the item in cool water on the gentle cycle and only air dry.