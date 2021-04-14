Three Network Members Merge Into RE/MAX Gold

Three members of the RE/MAX network—James O’Bryon, CEO of RE/MAX Gold Nation; Chuck Ochsner, broker/owner of RE/MAX Equity Group; and Chad Ochsner, employing broker of RE/MAX Equity Group—are merging together into RE/MAX Gold Nation—the largest RE/MAX brokerage in the world, according to the brand, with 107 offices across California, Nevada and Arizona.

With the addition of RE/MAX Equity Group offices in the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington, areas, RE/MAX Gold Nation now encompasses five states, representing 2,712 agents and 118 offices.

According to O’Bryon, the new partnership is about building upon two strong foundations to create something greater. “Welcoming RE/MAX Equity Group to Gold Nation is an incredible and historic marriage of all of the best of the RE/MAX world. It is the joining of two of the greatest RE/MAX organizations ever into a single juggernaut designed to serve the agents of Gold Nation and their clients,” he said in a statement.

“The merger of RE/MAX Equity Group with James O’Bryon and RE/MAX Gold Nation will only enhance the services, tools and support that is proudly provided to our REALTORS®. To be aligned with this Western regional RE/MAX powerhouse means our agents are now a part of a five-state referral network, benefiting from economies of scale in technology, marketing, education and collaboration,” said Ochsner in a statement.

In addition to the merger announcement, RE/MAX Equity Group recently announced that current president, Laurie Thiel, was named a broker/owner partner in the brokerage.

“Having Laurie Thiel as a now vested local partner in the company demonstrates first-hand the commitment we all have to the RE/MAX Equity Group team of brokers and staff. Laurie’s vision, creativity and local leadership have served the Equity Group team now for three years, where she has served as president, and treated the company like her own. We are now making it official and are ecstatic to now have her as a broker/owner partner,” announced Ochsner. “RE/MAX Equity Group along with the Equity Group Foundation, have been staples in the Portland/ Vancouver community now for 21-plus years. Coordinating efforts with RE/MAX Gold and having local ownership in Laurie Thiel, solidifies the future of this community real estate establishment for years to come. Congratulations to all!”

“I am very excited that, with this merger, RE/MAX Equity Group will continue to provide the personal and local support that agents and their clients deserve,” said Thiel. “Our companies are in true alignment with our cultures and our relentless commitment to extraordinary agent and client outcomes. I look forward to working directly with RE/MAX Gold to provide the top-notch support agents desire to grow their business and local credibility.”

“The power of over 2,700 RE/MAX professionals across over $15 billion in annual sales volume is a testimonial to Chad and Chuck Ochsner, Laurie Thiel, our president of RE/MAX Equity Group and partner, and of RE/MAX Gold Nation,” stated O’Bryon. “The industry’s best agents across a five-state footprint may now share a common vision of a community of mutual referral and support.”

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.