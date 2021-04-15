JPAR Real Estate Expands to Kansas

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) recently made its way to Wichita, Kansas, as part of its ongoing expansion campaign.

“Wichita, Kansas offers so much potential as a market. We very much look forward to serve agents and clients alike in Kansas and hopefully the rest of the Midwest,” said Geoff Lewis, CEO of JPAR Franchising, in a statement.

“Geoff and the entire franchise team have done an excellent job spreading the word about JPAR across the country,” said Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, founder/owner of JPAR, in a statement. “The successes of our current franchises is proof that the JPAR model is a great fit for the modern agent that is serious about the business of real estate and I’m excited for our newest franchise in Kansas to serve the agents of Wichita.”

Content Square 1.

JPAR continues to embark on its growth roadmap, and it is set to celebrate its 10th year.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.