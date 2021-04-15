The Lahey Group Moves 21 REALTORSÂ® to eXp Realty

The Lahey Group, real estate team with 21 agents in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia regional market, recently announced they have joinedÂ eXp Realty. Jon Lahey joined the global cloud-based brokerage and renamed his teamÂ The Fine Living Group at eXpÂ as the first step toward realizing his vision of national expansion.

In 2020, they became the highest-ranking Residential Owner Team in Maryland, as well as the 24thÂ nationally in their franchise.

“As an immigrant who came to America at age ten, I saw how hard my parents worked and realized that anyone with a positive attitude can succeed if they surround themselves with the right people and have access to good resources,” said Jon Lahey, owner of The Fine Living Group Realty at eXp, in a statement. “We are excited to join eXp Realty’s global network of REALTORSÂ® and give our agents new opportunities to grow their business through its unique model.”

Lahey is also a best-selling author, speaker and Certified Proctor Coach who will continue to mentor agents at The Fine Living Group at eXp.

For more information, please visit www.exprealty.com.