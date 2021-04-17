Register: How to Become a Modern Agent

What: According to the National Association of REALTORS®, there are currently about 1.4 million REALTORS® in the industry. What does that mean for you? Competition—a lot of it. In this upcoming RISMedia webinar, “How to Become a Modern Agent,” sponsored by zavvie and moderated by Sherri Johnson of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting, you’ll learn what it takes to become a modern agent. Panelists will discuss what helps differentiate agents, helping you get the competitive advantage you need to stand out from the crowd.

When: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Moderator: Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for MSherricKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She’s also an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker.

With a background in marketing and PR, Maya McEntee, pro platform specialist at zavvie, has helped many businesses and individuals craft their branding strategies. Now, as a real estate professional, she helps agents stand out by helping them leverage new selling options and market themselves as modern agents. McEntee works with agents all over the country on a daily basis to win and even create listings.

Dulce Anayasaenz is a licensed REALTOR® and business owner at 8z Real Estate. She has always been passionate about helping others to achieve their dreams, leading her first to the world of politics, and ultimately into real estate. Anayasaenz has lived in Colorado for almost 30 years.

As the broker/owner of RE/MAX Capital Realty in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area, Kendall Bonner strives to inspire her agents. Bonner has used her skills and training as a lawyer, her strategies and systems as a successful real estate agent, and her drive and leadership as a business owner to empower others. She is a frequent speaker and has been featured in multiple RE/MAX RU training videos; training at RE/MAX Broker Owner Conferences; and more.

Jordan Trosclair, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agent, began his real estate career in March of 2017 and dove in full-time, grinding day after day to lay the groundwork and foundation upon the business he’s grown to have today. In Trosclair’s first year he was recognized as the rookie of the year. In 2020, Trosclair grew his business as a solo agent by 65% and has made it into the top 2% of BHHS agents worldwide.

