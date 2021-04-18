8 Things You’re Doing That Are Driving Clients Away

There could be any number of reasons why a client defects—they want to delay the buying/selling process, a friend or family member referred them to a different agent, the list goes on and on. However, you must consider, at least a little, that something you did along the way caused the client to walk away.

If you’ve lost customers and you’re baffled as to why, you may be guilty of the following:

1. Making Yourself Unavailable

The worst thing you can do is stop communicating or fail to communicate enough with your clients. From day one, learn their expectations for how often you should communicate and follow through if you agree to their terms. If you are working with sellers, regularly update them and provide feedback from showings. If you are working with buyers, send them properties as soon as they hit the market, and check in to give them status updates. For all clients, follow up with any call, email or text as soon as possible—and definitely within 24 hours.

2. Failing to Do Your Research

Show up to a property without knowing a thing about it, and clients may not let you show them another one. Research the listings online, call the listing agent, visit the property first and find out as much as you possibly can before you take a client to a showing.

3. Losing Your Cool in High-Pressure Situations

You must be the one to smooth the bumps in the road and calm your customers during stressful situations. Issues will pop up, deals will fall through and clients will become emotional. You need to be able to handle it all with a calmness and a positive attitude.

4. Marketing a Property Poorly—or Not Enough

You should be marketing each property like crazy, across all available channels, but any old marketing is not sufficient. If you post low-quality pictures or write poor marketing copy, and you don’t do enough to highlight the features or value of a property, you aren’t doing your job.

5. Showing Buyers Homes Above Their Budget

If buyers aren’t qualified to cover the asking price, you have no business showing them a property. It’s a tease. It tells clients that you either aren’t listening to them or that you couldn’t care less about their needs. That said, even if a person is qualified for a higher loan amount, but has set a lower budget, don’t stray beyond that and show them higher-priced properties, just because they have the loan to cover it. Respect their decision to keep the loan amount—and subsequent mortgage payments—lower.

6. Sending Clients to Open Houses—Without You

Maybe you are trying to save time or multi-task, but if you ask clients to go check out properties on their own—and essentially do your legwork—that is just bad customer service. You might as well ask them to find new representation.

7. Overpricing a Property

You may think clients are going to walk if you don’t set the price as high as they want, and that is possible. However, you’re more likely to lose their business if you set the price too high, and it stays on the market for months before they have to drop the price anyway. Be honest with people, and if they choose to find another agent because you won’t overprice the listing, at least you keep your integrity intact.

8. Refusing to Negotiate at All

Top agents go out of their way to ensure that their clients receive the best terms and conditions. All contracts are negotiable, and you should be willing to counteroffer price, ask for adjustments to contingency dates or closing times, and make other requests to ensure a favorable result for your clients—even if it means delaying how long it takes for you to receive your commission check.



McKissock Learning is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing continuing education courses and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. As part of the Colibri Real Estate family of premier education brands, McKissock Learning, along with its sister schools Real Estate Express, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Gold Coast Schools, The Rockwell Institute and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career. Learn more at mckissock.com/real-estate.

