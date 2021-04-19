Associa Partners With Realogy Leads Group

Associa, a community management company, recently announced it is partnering with Realogy Leads Group, a dedicated organization that oversees national real estate programs within Realogy Holdings Corp., to offer a new real estate rewards program called Realty Partner Rewards by Associa.

This new program allows Associa clients to buy and sell their home with a real estate agent affiliated with Realogy. Through the Realty Partner Rewards by Associa program, members receive between $650-$7,200 in cash back after they close on a home with a participating real estate agent. There is no registration fee or hidden cost associated with the program, and members are not obligated to use the program after signing up.

“Associa is proud to partner with Realogy to offer the Realty Partner Rewards by Associa program to our valued clients,” stated Matt Steele, Associa senior vice president, Integrated Services. “Associa is always looking for innovative solutions to fulfill client needs, and the implementation of this rewards program is the perfect example of our commitment to providing management services that go above and beyond to accomplish that goal. We are thrilled to be working with the Realogy team to pair residents in our managed communities with expert real estate agents who will make closing on a home as effortless and rewarding as possible.”

“The Realty Partner Rewards by Associa program offers members unique value when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life,” stated Katrina Helmkamp, president and CEO of Realogy Leads Group. “Realogy’s unmatched size and scale of our expansive network of highly-qualified agents from the most recognized brands in real estate, coupled with Associa’s commitment to customer service, creates the perfect partnership to support families in every step of their home-buying and selling journey.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.