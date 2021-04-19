Independent Laredo Brokerage Joins Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® LLC (BHGRE) recently announced that Leo Saenz Real Estate Group, based in Laredo, Texas, has affiliated with the brand and will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Saenz & Associates.

Owner Leo Saenz founded the company in 2017 after a successful career as an agent inspired him to pursue his broker’s license. Saenz has since expanded his firm’s reach to the Corpus Christi area, where he aims to grow and develop another office.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Saenz & Company is the 11th Texas firm to affiliate with the brand.

“After hearing of Leo’s successful transition from agent to broker, it was clear that he is incredibly driven to fuel growth for both his firm and his affiliated agents. His decision to affiliate with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brings a wealth of resources to help expand his business,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, in a statement. “His team of agents will be able to enhance their presence in the market with the help of the brand’s powerful programs and highly respected brand awareness. We look forward to supporting him in his future success.”

“When I first realized that I wanted to grow my business, I was immediately attracted to the values of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate,” said Leo Saenz, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Saenz & Associates, in a statement. “After working as an agent, I recognized what I valued in a company and the nature of a successful workplace. I found that building a family-like environment builds trust, compassion and the desire to succeed. This is not only true within a company, but in life as well—an important pillar of the BHGRE® brand’s philosophy. I am thrilled to be associated with such a well-recognized brand with the ability to set and reach goals for my company.”



For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.