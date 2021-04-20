Commemorate Fair Housing Month

NAR PULSE—Get the vetted tools your agents need to boost business from Right Tools, Right Now. In observance of Fair Housing Month, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) prepared special resources to reinvigorate your brokerage’s commitment to fair housing and become a strong advocate. Check out this month’s free and discounted offers here.

Save Time and Money When Your Agents Earn Their C2EX Endorsement

Avoid the time and cost investment of working with consultants. Through C2EX, REALTORS® learn about key processes and issues, and gain access to powerful tools that can result in major business savings to boost your brokerage’s bottom line. See how at C2EX.realtor!

Crisis Communication Checklist

A crisis at your brokerage can take several forms. Whatever the crisis is, you should have a communication plan in place that outlines specific framework for a variety of situations. To help you, NAR offers a Crisis Communication Checklist you can use to build your own plan. See the checklist here.