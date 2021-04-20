Keeping the Focus on Clients

Tyler Coon

Founder

Haven Homes at Fathom Realty

Asheville, North Carolina

www.discoverashevillehomesforsale.com

Region served: Asheville and the surrounding Western North Carolina market

Years in real estate: 2

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 4 and 2 team leads

Top tip for staying in touch with clients: We’ve transitioned to Zoom and FaceTime calls to keep in touch with our clients, show them properties as soon as they hit the market and try to give some “face time” throughout each transaction where we may never meet our clients in person.

Why did you decide to join Fathom Realty?

My business partner Galen Walter and I initially joined Fathom because, as a team, the financials are amazing. We probably pay less than $15,000 per year in transaction fees to Fathom and keep 100% of our commissions other than that. What we’ve found since we joined is that they really encourage you to build your own brand and your own business.

What’s your secret to staying relevant in today’s ever-changing real estate landscape?

We believe that providing the best experience we can for our clients keeps us relevant. I know that sounds like a cookie-cutter response, but we constantly hear horror stories from our clients who may have previously worked with a different agent. You need to go above and beyond for your clients, and we believe that starts with a solid transaction process in place.

Where does your market stand in regard to reopening in the midst of COVID?

North Carolina and Asheville, in particular, have been fairly tough on COVID reopening. In the beginning, we weren’t even sure if we were allowed to show homes. Now, we’ve found a good medium of protection with the ability to continue selling. We’re looking forward to a busy summer as reopening continues and people start feeling comfortable to travel again.

How have you helped your agents cope with the challenges associated with COVID?

We wanted to keep everyone on the Haven Homes team working as much as possible with as little disturbance in their daily schedules. Since a lot of folks stopped traveling, this has meant a huge increase in the use of virtual FaceTime showings and other technology to assist throughout the sales process. We’ve worked toward empowering our agents by giving them options they felt comfortable with. Our office is open, but attendance is not required.

How were you able to build your business in 2020?

2020 was an interesting year for everyone in our industry. In March 2020, Galen and I took the time to go over our finances and projected income for the year to see where we could cut certain expenses. However, that didn’t stop us from continuing to invest in our business. Last year, we added a transaction coordinator, office assistant and a property manager to the team. We also welcomed two new buyer’s agents and moved into a new office.

Where do you see your business in five years?

We’re looking at tempered growth. We’d love to say that our goal is to be the No. 1 team in our market, but we’re realistic people. In five years, I’d love to see a group of agents working on the team doing more together than we ever could separately. Customer satisfaction is always our goal, so what would be most pleasing is to see hundreds of five-star reviews on our platforms.

