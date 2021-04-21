Build a Balanced Business in Three Easy Steps

Real estate is the greatest business in the world, but it’s also one of the toughest! In today’s competitive market, agents need to be at the top of their game if they want to succeed. Here are the three steps you need to take to run a successful real estate business and serve your clients at the highest level.

Get Organized

With so many activities to juggle on a daily basis, you have to get organized if you want to succeed! A great real estate CRM (contact relationship manager) is a game changer when it comes to organization. However, for a CRM to really work, it needs to organize your contacts, rank your relationships and provide you with a daily action plan so you know exactly what you need to do every day to further your goals and boost your productivity. It also helps to work with a real estate coach who can hold you accountable for updating your CRM and following the daily action plan it provides.

Commit to Value-Add Marketing

The key to a successful real estate marketing strategy is providing great customer service. You must demonstrate a consistent level of contact with, and care for, your customers at all times. Go above and beyond to exceed clients’ expectations and you will build the kinds of solid, long-lasting relationships that will ensure the referrals will always pour in. Even if meeting clients face-to-face isn’t possible right now, you can still let them know that you’re there for them and you’re ready to serve. Making calls, writing notes and delivering client appreciation gifts, as well as sending value-add flyers that people might find beneficial, are all powerful ways to connect with your customers and promote your business in a strategic way. Lean into a real estate coach to help brainstorm new ideas, strategies and tips for building an effective real estate marketing plan—and seeing it through.



Work With a Real Estate Coach

The top sports people in the world don’t go it alone—they all have a coach in their corner to help them succeed. In the same way, a real estate coach can be your secret weapon to success. By sharing the tactics, skills and ideas that achieve professional, financial and personal growth, a good coach will help you to reach your goals, build a thriving business and increase your bottom line. For example, at Buffini & Company, our clients have skilled coaches to help them grow their business working by referral, while also living the good life! In fact, members in our One2One Coaching™ program earn an average of $310,000—ten times the national average!

A good real estate coach can get more out of you than you can get out of yourself. Why go it alone when you can have a trusted advisor to guide you? If you’d like someone to help you build a balanced business that lasts, schedule a free business consultation today.