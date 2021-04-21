Don’t Clean These Items With Vinegar

The cleaning capabilities of vinegar are legendary among savvy homeowners, providing a chemical-free, inexpensive alternative for cleaning a wide array of household items and belongings. That said, there are certain things you should never clean with vinegar. Keep this handy list from Consumer Reports in mind before you damage a beloved item.



Your clothes iron. If you think that pouring vinegar into the water tank is a good way to clean your iron’s innards, don’t! The acidic nature of vinegar can eat away at the protective coating within the iron’s water chamber.



Stone countertops. Vinegar is such a handy cleaner in the kitchen, but not when it comes to your stone kitchen counters. The acid will ‘scar’ and dull natural stones such as marble and limestone, making them lose their shine. Vinegar can also break down the sealant on durable stones like granite.

Electronic screens. While combining vinegar with water can leave your windows streak-free and squeaky clean, that’s not the case with the screens on your many devices, i.e., computers, mobile phones, tablets and televisions. Vinegar can damage a screen’s anti-glare properties and make touch screens less responsive.



Wood floors. Never use vinegar on your wood floors as it can dissolve the finish, leaving behind a cloudy, dull or scratched surface. Many flooring manufacturers will void a warranty if they discover you’ve used vinegar to clean the floor.

Stainless steel. Many small appliances use a lower grade of stainless steel, which makes cleaning with vinegar a bad idea. The acid in the vinegar can quickly corrode and rust the metal finish.